“You f*cking useless c*nt”: Video – AFTV fans meltdown after Arsenal gift Son an equaliser

Even if it has become a parody of itself in recent years, there are still plenty of fans who will enjoy the meltdown from AFTV whenever things don’t go Arsenal’s way.
Ridiculous defending has been a regular occurrence in the Arsenal back line all season, so there was no great surprise that a defensive mix up allowed Spurs to quickly equalise after Lacazette had given Arsenal the lead.
The reaction from the AFTV supporters is entirely predictable, but it’s also funny to see:
AFTV is gold man ???? pic.twitter.com/2R7DjWZfNf
— Mo? (@15mohammed_) July 12, 2020