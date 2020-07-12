Young midfielder takes to Instagram to announce he’s signed for Real Madrid

Although it’s expected that Real Madrid might be quieter than usual in the transfer market, it seems they are still intent on signing up the best young players.

A report from Mundo Deportivo has confirmed that Celta Vigo youngster Izan Regueira has taken to Instagram to confirm that he’s signed for Real Madrid.

He’s only 14 so there’s no real reason for the fans to get too excited at this point, but it does sound like he’s a promising player.

The report describes him as a left footed midfielder who can play wide or through the middle, but it’s interesting to hear them describe one of his main strengths as being good in the defensive phase.

Generally young players will stand out by being quicker and skillful than their opponents, but if he’s standing out for his defensive strengths then he must be very good.

He’s been involved with Celta’s youth sides over the past couple of seasons, and it sounds like he will go straight into Real Madrid’s youth system when he makes the move.

He might be a few years away from making it into the first team, but it will be interesting to follow his development.