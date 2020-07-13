Menu

Armstrong stuns Man United as Saints go ahead at Old Trafford

Manchester United were hit with a sucker punch in the early stages at Old Trafford, as Southampton’s Stuart Armstrong fired home.

The visitors had started the match the brighter of the two sides but just before Armstrong opened the scoring, Anthony Martial would surely have rued missing a one-on-one at the other end.

Paul Pogba was guilty of dallying on the edge of his own penalty area on 11 minutes, and after being robbed by Danny Ings, the ball was well-worked to Armstrong who made no mistake.

