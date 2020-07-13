Menu

(Photos) Arsenal 2020-21 home kit leaked, offering possible clue over Aubameyang transfer saga

Arsenal’s home kit for the 2020/21 season has been basically confirmed after appearing on Sports Direct’s website in Singapore. 

The Gunners are yet to officially announce the new strip, but it’s a classy take on their traditional red and white shirt, with a slightly new-look sponsorship logo for the new campaign.

More interestingly, however, the images below show Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sporting the new kit, which could well point towards the Gabon international staying at the club…

Aubameyang’s future has been in doubt as he enters the final year of his contract, but it’s interesting that Arsenal felt they could include him in promotional pictures of the new shirt.

Of course, this has happened before with players who then ended up leaving, while players have probably also been left out of these releases before eventually staying.

Either way, in this day and age these details will always be looked at, and Arsenal have enough other big names in their squad that they could have included without dropping this possible hint over Aubameyang.

