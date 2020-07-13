Menu

Video: Mikel Arteta laughs when asked about Mesut Ozil’s Arsenal future

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta couldn’t help laughing when asked about Mesut Ozil’s future at the club.

The Spanish tactician was questioned by journalists after Arsenal’s 2-1 North London Derby defeat to Tottenham at the weekend, a game in which Ozil was, once again, absent from.

The German playmaker has not been in the best of form for some time now and it’s little surprise to see he may now be out of Arteta’s plans.

When quizzed about this, however, Arteta seemed keen not to give too much away, and simply laughed when asked about it a second time.

This won’t be too encouraging for any Gooners who still rate Ozil and want him involved in the team…

