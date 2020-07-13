When Sir Alex Ferguson is singing the praises of a player, you know that he must be the real deal, and to that end, Man United are preparing to go head-to-head with Chelsea for the services of Declan Rice.

Although former United manager, David Moyes, is unlikely to take too kindly to either side circling around one of his prized assets at West Ham, he’ll know that with a reasonable enough offer, Rice will be moved on.

Regardless of the club’s PR, the Hammers have always been a selling club, and Rice would just be the latest in a long line of talented players to make their name with the east Londoners only to move on and earn their riches elsewhere.

According to Football Insider, the Red Devils have made the midfielder one of their top summer targets, and they suggest that Sir Alex is, apparently, known to be a big admirer.

Whether that will be enough for United to edge ahead of Rice’s former club, Chelsea, remains to be seen.

He could certainly do a job for either club at the base of midfield, with the west Londoners perhaps more in need at the present time.