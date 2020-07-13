Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has appeared to aim something of a dig at the way manager Frank Lampard set his side up against Sheffield United.

Speaking after the game, an embarrassing 3-0 defeat, Abraham seemed to admit that the tactics were too attack-minded, leaving the team vulnerable in defence.

While the England international did not directly criticise Lampard’s tactical decisions, his words did imply that the way the Blues boss approached the game was part of the problem.

Speaking to Stadium Astro, as quoted by the Metro, Abraham gave this response when asked if the team needed to change its style: “Yeah, of course it’s fair.

“We know that ourselves, we throw so many bodies forward.

“We’re very vulnerable when we lose the ball higher up the pitch and that’s something we need to improve on. We’re still a young, learning team.

“If we want to be the best, if we want to win titles and leagues that’s something we’ll have to manage.”

Chelsea could now be overtaken in third place in the Premier League this evening if Manchester United win against Southampton.

Leicester City’s poor recent form means Lampard’s side remain in the running for Champions League qualification, but they’ve not done themselves any favours with their recent displays.

Chelsea had looked in a strong position to seal a place in Europe’s top club competition, but their inconsistency has cost them and they will need to improve at the back if they are to avoid a late slip-up.