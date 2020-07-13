The hilarious reason Erling Haaland was made to leave Norwegian nightclub

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has just had the season of his life, but his summer break didn’t get off to the best of starts.

The 19-year-old scoring sensation has been one of the most in-form attacking players in Europe this season, and as such, it seems he’s now a big hit in his home country of Norway.

Haaland was back in Norway over the weekend, but a video went viral that appeared to show him being escorted out of a nightclub by security…

Haaland just got kicked out of the club in Norway? pic.twitter.com/AKI4IwrGJS — Nikolai (@NRypdal) July 11, 2020

There’s now an explanation about what went on here, and it’s not as bad as it initially seemed, even if it must have been annoying for Haaland.

According to Bild, Haaland was approached for so many selfies in the club that security thought it would be easier for him to just leave in order to maintain social distancing.

Unfortunately for Haaland, it’s now hard to imagine how he’s going to be able to enjoy a night out again any time soon!