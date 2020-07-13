With an important FA Cup tie coming up for Chelsea, the injury concerns for one particular player could provide Frank Lampard with a potential headache.

N’Golo Kante has often been a key man for the Blues, and the west Londoners always appear slightly disjointed in midfield when the Frenchman isn’t there to keep things ticking over.

According to the Daily Express, Lampard has confirmed that Kante is definitely out of Tuesday night’s Premier League game against recently relegated Norwich City.

However, the outlet also note that the player does have a chance of making the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United at the weekend.

“Yeah, he has a chance for the semi-final,” Lampard said.

With just a handful of games left in the 2019/20 campaign, and Champions League qualification on the line, Lampard will surely prefer to have all of his big stars available as quickly as practicable.

Equally, the manager is unlikely to want to rush anyone back before they’re given the green light, for fear of putting their recovery back further.