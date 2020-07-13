Current Man United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has revealed that he often didn’t pay attention to Sir Alex Ferguson in training.

As someone who was known for his goalscoring prowess, the Norwegian appears to have not been particularly happy with his manager’s advice if he missed the target.

“I think it was just in me. I was so keen and watching football, and I saw goals being scored,” Solskjaer said speaking on the High Performance podcast, and cited by the Daily Star.

“And I saw keepers making saves. And there’s an opening there. And if you hit it top corner or bottom corner, he’s got no chance.

“And I still believe that there’s no such thing as a good save, it’s just a bad finish.

“And yeah, but there’s so many times, Sir Alex, and it used to bug me big time in training, that he shouted, ‘Hit the target, make the goalkeeper make a mistake’ when I missed the target.

“But as soon as that ball left my foot, I knew if it’s a good finish or a bad finish.

“And if it just hit the post and out, I knew that just a slight millimetre to the left or to the right on my boot would make that ball go in.

“So quietly in my mind, I said, ‘shut up you, I know what I’m doing’. And that that would go in on Saturday.”

Now the pupil is the teacher, and it’s a safe bet that Solskjaer will be passing on the wealth of information he learned under the Scot to his own United XI.

With the Red Devils now unbeaten in 17 Premier League games, they finally seemed to have turned the corner after a dip in form mid-season.

Still in the FA Cup and with a chance of making the Champions League for next season through their league placing, 2019/20 could end up being a great season for Solskjaer and his charges.

Sir Alex could even point to his own troubles at the beginning of his managerial tenure at Old Trafford, where an FA Cup win was the pre-cursor to years of unprecedented success.

Could history be about to repeat itself?