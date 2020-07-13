Liverpool and Manchester City are reportedly in a direct battle to seal the transfer of Bayern Munich playmaker Thiago Alcantara.

Reports in Italy suggest these two clubs are leading the chase for the unsettled Spain international, with Juventus also thought to be eyeing him up.

It remains to be seen who will win the race for Alcantara’s signature, but the former Barcelona man has shone in his time in the Bundesliga and looks an ideal fit for the style of play at both Liverpool and City.

The Reds have just won the Premier League title, taking the crown off City, so would do well to prevent their rivals strengthening with such a quality player this summer.

It may be, however, that Alcantara fancies a reunion with Pep Guardiola, having worked with him at both Barca and Bayern earlier in his career.

The 29-year-old could also be a good fit for Maurizio Sarri’s style of football at Juventus, though the Italian giants only recently signed Arthur from Barcelona, who plays a similar role.

It is claimed Alcantara would cost around £32million as he nears the final year of his contract with Bayern.