Manchester City have succeeded in getting their proposed ban from the Champions League lifted on appeal.

News is breaking this morning confirming that City will remain in Europe’s top club competition, while their fine from the Court of Arbitration for Sport also reduced to just €10million.

As noted by BBC Sport, City had previously appealed their charge back in February, though the independent Adjudicatory Chamber of Uefa’s Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) also claimed that the Premier League giants had failed to cooperate with their efforts in the investigation.

The report claims, however, that City also felt that they had not received a fair hearing, hence their appeal, which has now been won – something the club always claimed they were confident would be the eventual outcome.

This will no doubt raise some questions about the future of Financial Fair play, though City fans will just be relieved to still be able to compete in Europe for the foreseeable future.

As explained by Dan Roan below, it was eventually felt that City’s alleged breaches did not warrant a ban…

CAS:

*City contravened Art. 56 of the FFP rules.

*City failed to co operate with UEFA investigation

BUT

“most of the alleged breaches…were either not established or time-barred.. it was not appropriate to impose a ban…for failure to cooperate with the investigations alone” — Dan Roan (@danroan) July 13, 2020

City remain in contention to win the Champions League this season, with their place in this year’s edition of the competition never in doubt anyway.

Pep Guardiola won the trophy twice in his time as Barcelona manager but City have never won the tournament in their history.

The club may now feel they’re in a good position to do so in the near future, however, as avoiding a Champions League ban surely boosts their hopes of keeping Guardiola and their star players at the Etihad Stadium.