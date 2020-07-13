Manchester City ‘to spend £30m on suing UEFA for 10 years’ … here’s their legal team

Manchester City had a big win against UEFA today as their appeal against a Champions League ban was successful.

This follows reports from earlier in the year that the Premier League giants would spend as much as £30million on the world’s best lawyers in order to sue UEFA for the next ten years.

It seems this strategy worked out pretty well for them – maybe it was the legal team in the image above that did the trick? ?

City will now be focusing their efforts on winning this season’s Champions League when it resumes later in the summer, while they’re also targeting FA Cup glory with a semi-final against Arsenal coming up on Saturday 18th July.

