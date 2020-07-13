Manchester United are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso.

The France international has not had the best of times at Bayern, mainly due to injury problems, but has previously shown himself to be a top talent who could shine for Europe’s biggest clubs.

According to Le 10 Sport, his future at the Allianz Arena is now in some doubt as the club look into possibly replacing him, with Man Utd named as one of the teams most interested in snapping him up.

The Red Devils could do with strengthening in midfield this summer, and have notably been linked with Tolisso before by the Daily Express.

Still only 25 years of age, Tolisso surely has time to get back to his best again after his difficult time in Germany, and he could do an important job in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Primarily a defensive midfielder, Tolisso could be a useful upgrade on the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred, who, despite their recent improvements, have not always been the most reliable performers in that area of the pitch for United.

Le 10 Sport add that Bayern are looking at Chelsea’s Tiemoue Bakayoko and Tottenham’s Tanguy Ndombele as signings to possibly replace Tolisso and other players this summer.