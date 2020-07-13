Manchester United boss Solskjaer explains why he hasn’t dropped De Gea despite dip in form

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained why he has never considered dropping David de Gea despite some patchy form from the Spain international in recent times.

De Gea has long shown himself to be one of the finest goalkeepers in the world, but in more recent times he’s dropped some major clangers that have led to Man Utd conceding some costly goals.

It remains to be seen if this is just a bit of a blip or if De Gea can get back to his usual very high standards soon, but Solskjaer has suggested that, either way, he views the 29-year-old as showing the right mentality to keep on playing for the club.

When asked about considering dropping De Gea, Solskjaer is quoted by the Metro as saying: “It did not cross my mind for one second.

“Not at all. To be a Man Utd goalkeeper you have to have a strong mentality. David has a strong mentality and he has been here for so long that he is coming up to 400 games, and you don’t do that by being afraid of the limelight or being afraid of Old Trafford.

“You do that by walking out on to that pitch and showing them your quality and mentality and he is a strong character and I didn’t see any good in taking him out at all, no.”

Many United fans may well be wondering if it’s time to make a change in goal, with the Red Devils also having promising young ‘keeper Dean Henderson coming through.

The talented shot-stopper has really caught the eye on loan at Sheffield United and could soon be ready to become number one at Old Trafford, though it seems Solskjaer is firmly sticking with De Gea for the time being.