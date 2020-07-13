Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears to know what his preferred Manchester United starting XI looks like, after he named an unchanged side for the fourth Premier League game running.

Although question marks remain over David De Gea’s current form, the Spaniard retains his place. Whether that remains the case next season after Dean Henderson returns on loan from Sheffield United will be seen in due course.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has long made the right-back slot his own, with Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire given another chance to build on their partnership in the centre of defence. Luke Shaw completes the back four, looking like a completely different player to when Jose Mourinho was in charge.

Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes are a midfield trio that offers creativity, physicality and dynamism in equal measure, and Southampton will need to boss that area of the pitch if they want to get anything out of the game.

Up front, the trident of Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are full of goals, and their movement over the past few games has been top class.

The visitors to Old Trafford look like they have their work cut out.