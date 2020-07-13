Martial’s 50th goal for Man United gives them the lead against Southampton

Having gone behind against Southampton at Old Trafford, Man United turned things around in three first half minutes.

Marcus Rashford had already equalised for the hosts on 20 minutes before Anthony Martial took matters into his own hands on 23.

Picking the ball up out wide on Southampton’s right-hand side, he was allowed to cut inside before unleashing a ferocious drive that beat Alex McCarthy all ends up.

A landmark strike for Anthony Martial! ? It’s his 5?0?th Premier League goal for Manchester United since his arrival back in 2015! ? — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 13, 2020

The goal was also the Frenchman’s 50th for the Red Devils and sent United in ahead at the break.

Southampton have imploded! In less than 3 minutes Manchester United have gone from 1-0 down to 2-1 up – what a match!

Pictures from Sky Sports