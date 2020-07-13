Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in potential transfer deals for Chelsea and Tottenham flops who could be available, perhaps on loan, this summer.

The Bavarian giants could be set to make some changes in midfield by letting big names like Thiago Alcantara and Corentin Tolisso leave, and they’re said to be eyeing up Chelsea’s Tiemoue Bakayoko and Tottenham’s Tanguy Ndombele as replacements, according to Le 10 Sport.

These transfer rumours are slightly surprising as both Bakayoko and Ndombele have badly struggled in spells in England, and it’s not necessarily clear that they will get back to their best any time soon.

It would be one thing if they were being eyed by teams lower down in the Premier League table, but to go from struggling at Chelsea and Spurs to playing regularly for a big name like Bayern seems a big step.

Bakayoko has been particularly poor for the last few years now, and may well have been something of a one-season wonder at Monaco, which prompted Chelsea to buy him in 2017.

Ndombele has more recently looked a world class performer, having shone at Lyon last season before his move to Tottenham.

Bayern fans, however, will surely feel their club could aim a little higher.