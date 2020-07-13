Video: Neymar scores solo stunner as PSG enjoy emphatic 9-0 friendly victory in front of 5,000 fans

France may have cancelled the Ligue 1 season early, but Paris Saint-Germain were back in action in a friendly against Le Havre last night – and played in front of actual, real life fans!

We’re certainly grateful that the Premier League and several other top flight leagues were able to resume this summer, but we must admit we’re now a little jealous that Neymar and co. are back on the pitch again without having to play in an empty stadium.

5,000 spectators were allowed in as PSG thrashed Le Havre 9-0 last night, and even though it’s not a full ground yet, it’s a welcome change from the fake crowd noise we have to settle for over here…

Neymar was on fine form and scored this particularly delightful solo goal in the video clip above.

PSG will be hoping to get match fit in time for the resumption of the Champions League later this summer, but we wonder if many in France will now be regretting ending their season early when other countries have been able to complete their campaigns safely.