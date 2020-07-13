Paul Pogba names the Manchester United players who have “pushed” him to improve

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has paid tribute to his fellow midfielders whose performances have “pushed” him to get better.

The France international has looked improved for the Red Devils since the Premier League restarted this summer following its suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This has allowed Pogba to get back to full fitness after missing much of the season through injury, and he’s certainly made the most of it with some impressive displays for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Speaking in the club’s matchday programme ahead of this evening’s game against Southampton, as quoted by Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, Pogba named the likes of Fred, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay and Andreas Pereira as inspirations for him to up his game.

Pogba to #mufc programme: ‘What Fred, Scott, Nemanja, and even Andreas, who isn’t a central midfielder, have done [is] played and given everything and they played well and helped us win games. When I saw this I was very happy and they have pushed me to get better and better.’ — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) July 13, 2020

United fans will no doubt be glad to see Pogba has come back so well in recent times, and it does seem fair to give the players he mentions plenty of credit.

McTominay has really grown into an important member of the Man Utd first-team, while the likes of Fred and Matic have also come back well from poor patches of form for the club.