Southampton had started the brighter of the two teams at Old Trafford and had already gone ahead thanks to a smart finish from Stuart Armstrong.

The visitors were only in the lead for eight minutes, however, as Man United came storming back.

Marcus Rashford had already seen a goal ruled out for offside after he made his move just a split second too early.

He wouldn’t be denied, and just a couple of moments later he was in the right place at the right time to slot the equaliser home.

