It appears as if Zinedine Zidane’s Midas touch has struck again, with the Frenchman masterminding his Real Madrid side’s assault on a La Liga title that is now just one win away from being secured.

Victory at Granada on Monday night means that a win in their next match against Villarreal will see them take the title from current holders Barcelona.

The Catalans were in the box-seat heading out of lockdown.

Beginning this series of matches two points ahead of Los Blancos, all they needed to do was win their games and the title would’ve been theirs for the ninth time in the last 12 years.

However, six dropped points in the space of four games allowed Zidane’s men to move ahead of them in the title race.

In the same time frame, Real have been the model of consistency, winning an incredible nine games in a row.

It’s the form of champions, and whilst Barcelona only have themselves to blame, that shouldn’t take away from what an excellent job has been done at the Santiago Bernabeu.