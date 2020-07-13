Tottenham star Serge Aurier’s brother reportedly shot and killed, aged 26

Tottenham right-back Serge Aurier’s brother has reportedly died after being shot in Toulouse in the early hours of this morning.

This is according to both Europe 1 and Le Point, as translated by Get French Football News, which reports that Aurier’s brother was shot on the street and later declared dead in hospital.

It’s also claimed the killer is still on the run, with police investigating the incident after being alerted to the shooting by members of the public.

Aurier’s brother is reported to have suffered gun wounds to the abdomen, with the shooting reported to have taken place near a nightclub.

If these emerging reports are accurate, this is truly tragic news and our condolences go out to Aurier and the rest of his family.

The Ivory Coast international has been at Tottenham since joining from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, and previously also played for Toulouse, where the report claims his brother died.