Manchester United may be set to hand a senior debut to wonderkid defender Teden Mengi, if his Twitter account is anything to go by.

The talented teenager has long looked a huge prospect for the Red Devils at youth level, and was recently promoted to train with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team squad.

It remains to be seen if Mengi could now follow the likes of Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams into United’s first-team thinking, but he seems to be hinting at it with this tweet below…

Mengi tweeted a video of his highlights with an hourglass emoji, suggesting he doesn’t think it’s long before he gets his chance.

This could be exciting news for United fans, with their club having a proud history of promoting from their academy.