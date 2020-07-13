The insane stat from Lionel Messi’s latest record for Barcelona

Everyone is aware of just how important Lionel Messi is to Barcelona, but one particular stat to come out of his latest record-breaking endeavours has highlighted the fact even more.

When the Argentinian played in Arturo Vidal for the winner in Barca’s match against Valladolid, it was his 20th assist of another wonderful season personally.

Along with the 22 goals that he’s scored for the Catalans, he has become the first player in La Liga history to both score and assist more than 20 times in the same campaign.

He will also pick up his seventh Pichichi top scorer award after the Spanish top flight concludes on Sunday, putting him out on his own – he’s currently tied on six with Athletic Club’s Telmo Zarra.

However, it’s his contribution in terms of this season’s goals and assists which needs further inspection.

Barcelona have 80 La Liga goals in 2019/20, and Messi has been involved in 42 of them according to Sport.

That means he has had a hand in an incredible 52.5 percent of all of Barca’s goals, and his goal contributions are more than 48 other top flight European teams.