When Ousmane Dembele got injured for Barcelona and the Catalans were able to sign an emergency replacement as a result, it’s a fair bet that few people would’ve thought that Martin Braithwaite would be that man.

To the Dane’s credit, ever since signing from Leganes, he’s worked hard whenever he has been given the chance, but, unfortunately for him, that hasn’t been too often, with Quique Setien preferring to stick with the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Ansu Fati, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez up front.

Given his lack of participation thus far, the true cost of his move to the Camp Nou has now come to light, and it doesn’t make good reading for the club.

According to Sport, the centre-forward has only played for a total of 332 minutes over nine games to this point.

More Stories / Latest News Man United unchanged for fourth consecutive Premier League game Cristiano Ronaldo Jr to be subject of police investigation after riding jet ski alone Manchester United wonderkid hints he’s set to make his senior debut

When you break that down, the club have paid €54,000 euros per minute for his services, or two million euros per game if you prefer.

Given that Sport also suggest that Braithwaite could end up leaving in the next transfer window as Barca looked to recoup funds, he could end up being one of their most expensive flops in history.