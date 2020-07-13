Menu

Video – David de Gea’s late heroics can’t help Man United take all three points against Southampton

On his 400th appearance for Manchester United, David de Gea pulled off one of the saves of the season against Southampton.

Coming so late in the game, with just five minutes left to play, the Spaniard’s heroics should’ve seen his side go on to see out the win.

Unfortunately, a last-gasp equaliser from a corner handed the Saints what in truth was a well-deserved point, but that’ll be no consolation to de Gea, who at least justified Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to persevere with him despite his recent poor form.

