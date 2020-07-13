Menu

Video – ‘Didn’t deserve three points today’ – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Man United’s shortcomings

Manchester United FC
He’s a man who knows all about scoring injury-time goals, and Man United’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had to admit that Southampton were good value for their point in the fixture on Monday night.

The Red Devils came into the Premier League encounter knowing that a win would put them into third place and give them a real boost in terms of automatic qualification for next season’s Champions League.

With 95 minutes on the clock, United appeared to have done just that, but they switched off at a corner and allowed the Saints to snatch a draw.

Solskjaer spoke after the match and was full of praise for the visitors to Old Trafford.

