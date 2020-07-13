He’s a man who knows all about scoring injury-time goals, and Man United’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had to admit that Southampton were good value for their point in the fixture on Monday night.

The Red Devils came into the Premier League encounter knowing that a win would put them into third place and give them a real boost in terms of automatic qualification for next season’s Champions League.

With 95 minutes on the clock, United appeared to have done just that, but they switched off at a corner and allowed the Saints to snatch a draw.

Solskjaer spoke after the match and was full of praise for the visitors to Old Trafford.

“Southampton are a very good team and they deserved to get something from the game.” ? Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solakjer refused to criticise his side after they missed the chance to move into the top 4, saying the match will be a lesson for his players. ? pic.twitter.com/FqhhF6oHTb — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 13, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports