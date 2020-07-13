Questions will surely be asked in the Man United dressing room after the Red Devils allowed Southampton to equalise from a corner deep into injury-time at Old Trafford.

In truth, it was no more than the Saints deserved after a dogged performance, however, United will be kicking themselves that they couldn’t see out the game and earn another precious three points in the chase for automatic Champions League qualification.

Captain, Harry Maguire, will have some explaining to do too. As the corner was swung in, Maguire (No.5) was captured marking his own player!