Adebayo Akinfenwa gets a call from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp following shout-out after Wycombe victory

Adebayo Akinfenwa was on typically good form after winning promotion to the Championship with Wycombe Wanderers yesterday.

The 38-year-old striker has been part of this Wycombe squad chasing promotion this season, and on Monday night they achieved it with a 2-1 win over Oxford United in the League One playoff final…

? – "The only person that can hit me up on WhatsApp this time is Klopp so we can celebrate together!"@daRealAkinfenwa may have just given the best post-match interview ever…?pic.twitter.com/MAxCPgFZqq — Sky Sports (@SkySports) July 13, 2020

Akinfenwa is a real character and always entertaining to watch, and you can see how much this result meant to him after overcoming many challenges in his career.

He even sent a little shout-out to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to hit him up on WhatsApp – which the German tactician later did!

Watch the video below as Akinfenwa can be seen in the streets later that night, still seemingly in his full kit, enjoying his video message from Klopp.

Are u crazyyyyyyy the man, the myth, the legend sent me a Watsapp. Today can’t get any better. Thank you Klopp #YNWA #Beast20 #BeastMode we did it #champHereWeCome ????? pic.twitter.com/9RgiKZkYt2 — daRealAAkinfenwa (@daRealAkinfenwa) July 13, 2020

Liverpool fans will no doubt love this touch of class from their manager, and it’s heartwarming to see the sheer joy from Akinfenwa to be hearing from him.