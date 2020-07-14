Menu

Video: Santi Cazorla and Nacho Monreal shared a hug ahead of La Liga clash and it’s giving these Arsenal fans the feels

Santi Cazorla and Nacho Monreal shared a hug and were clearly overjoyed to see each other ahead of the La Liga clash between Villarreal and Real Sociedad.

The Spanish duo were together at Arsenal for a number of years and it’s unsurprising that this lovely moment has moved a lot of Gunners supporters as they share the clip on Twitter…

Cazorla is now with Villarreal and Monreal is with Sociedad, but in truth, both would probably still get into this struggling Arsenal side at the moment.

Many fans will be wondering why they were allowed to leave when they did, but for now they could at least enjoy this touching moment between two of their former favourites…

