Santi Cazorla and Nacho Monreal shared a hug and were clearly overjoyed to see each other ahead of the La Liga clash between Villarreal and Real Sociedad.

The Spanish duo were together at Arsenal for a number of years and it’s unsurprising that this lovely moment has moved a lot of Gunners supporters as they share the clip on Twitter…

Santi Cazorla and Nacho Monreal sharing a hug before the Villarreal vs Real Sociedad game. ?? pic.twitter.com/edxRcXVpfe — Arsenal FC News (@ArsenalFC_fl) July 14, 2020

Cazorla is now with Villarreal and Monreal is with Sociedad, but in truth, both would probably still get into this struggling Arsenal side at the moment.

Many fans will be wondering why they were allowed to leave when they did, but for now they could at least enjoy this touching moment between two of their former favourites…

Just Cazorla & Monreal appreciation tweet. Miss that Santi. pic.twitter.com/sjWpSbTQAu — HupBergkampHup (@DaddyDrex4) July 14, 2020

Welbeck and giroud hugged not too long ago now monreal and cazorla. That team actually cared about each other man — Finn ??????? (@GoonerFinn) July 14, 2020

Santi Cazorla & Nacho Monreal with that Arsenal bromance ?? pic.twitter.com/vCNvRzxUaS — Arsenal Related ? (@ArsenalsRelated) July 14, 2020

I miss these two so much! Why we let Monreal go is baffling. He could’ve been one of the three CBs if surplus at LB And Cazorla. Well. That was a total fuck up letting him go. #Cazorla #Monreal #Love https://t.co/EkZFyPRECB — MÖ (@HMOLondon) July 14, 2020

That picture of Santi Cazorla and Nacho Monreal exchanging pleasantries prior to the Villarreal vs Real Sociedad game this evening. Great to see Santi Cazorla back enjoying his football this season and we certainly could do with both of these in our starting XI right now! — Tad Swar (@tadswar) July 13, 2020