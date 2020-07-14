Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has not been using Mesut Ozil recently, and surprise stats suggest this might be a big mistake.

The Gunners have not been at their best for some time, and it looks like they could be lacking something in the final third, based on Ozil’s chance creation stats from when he has played this season.

See below as Sam Dean of the Telegraph shares some surprise numbers showing that Ozil ranks higher than any other Arsenal player for chances created this season, both in absolute numbers and per 90 minute averages…

Found this quite striking. #AFC rankings for chances created (including assists) in the Premier League this season: ?Ozil (38)

?Pepe (36)

?Ceballos (25) Per 90 minutes: ?Ozil (2.36)

?Pepe (1.78)

?Ceballos (1.5) — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) July 14, 2020

It remains to be seen if the German playmaker can get back into the Arsenal team, as despite these numbers, Arteta really hasn’t shown much sign of bringing him back into the fold.

The 31-year-old hasn’t looked at his influential best when he’s been on the pitch, but clearly he’s still got the ability to pick out a pass.

Ozil was one of the best creative players in the world for many years and one imagines he hasn’t lost all that ability overnight.