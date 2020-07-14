According to Football.London via Corriere dello Sport, Arsenal remain interested in signing Roma ace Justin Kluivert after rumours of a swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan fizzled out over the last month.

SportWitness, who have translated Corriere dello Sport’s newspaper article, report that Roma have identified as a talent that they could cash in on this summer in order to raise much-needed funds.

The Italian newspaper add that the Gunners are still ‘in the running’ for the 21-year-old, who is valued at €30m by the Serie A outfit.

According to Roma’s official website, Kluivert was signed in the summer of 2018 from Ajax for an initial fee of €17.25m, the wide forward has endured a somewhat difficult two seasons in Serie A though.

More Stories / Latest News Announcement ‘very soon’ as date set for fans to return to Premier League grounds (Photo) – Pep Guardiola trolls UEFA with deleted post after Man City overturn ban Liverpool eye surprise transfer swoop for La Liga ace to replace Dejan Lovren

Justin, son of Dutch legend Patrick Kluivert, has scored nine goals and chipped in with 10 assists in 64 appearances for Roma.

This is hardly a dismal return from the 21-year-old, but the Giallorossi were probably hoping that the ace would’ve developed a little more in this time.

With the left-winger still so young, Roma would be taking a risk in cashing in on the ace this summer, especially as a side like Arsenal would give Kluivert the platform to become a bonafide star.

Arsenal already have promising wide options to compete with the likes of Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in Gabriel Martinelli, Reiss Nelson, Emile Smith-Rowe and even Joe Willock.

As much as Kluivert is an exciting talent that could kick on to the next level in the near future if given the right opportunities, Mikel Arteta would be wise to strengthen the Gunners in other areas before this.

The north London outfit’s defence is still shaky and their midfield lacks bite, this has and will ultimately continue to prevent the side from reestablishing themselves as a Champions League side.