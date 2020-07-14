According to the Sun via Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is still hoping for the chance of a transfer to Barcelona to present itself this summer.

It’s reported that the 31-year-old is Barcelona’s more cost-effective alternative to Lautaro Martinez, with the Catalan outfit continuing to struggle to agree a deal to land the Argentine striker from Inter Milan.

Aubameyang would be a more financially viable option for the Blaugrana, as the ace’s current contract expires next summer, with Arsenal yet to meet the prolific forward’s demands for a new deal.

Mundo Deportivo add that Aubameyang would welcome a ‘change of scenery’, with no surprise that a move to Catalonia would appeal to the ace.

The Sun report that Aubameyang wants £250,000-a-week to sign a renewal with the Gunners, it will be interesting to see if the cash-strapped side can meet these demands.

There was a hint that the Gabon superstar would like to stay with the Gunners, with the ace featured in Arsenal’s leaked promotional pictures for their new kit.

Aubameyang has netted 20 goals in 33 Premier League appearances for the Gunners this season. The lightning-fast forward with a killer finishing instinct could be an ideal option for Barcelona.

A move to a club like Barcelona would allow Aubameyang to cement himself as a top striker, the ace’s record is phenomenal but he’s unfortunately got no league titles or European honours to show for it.

With Aubameyang 31 and Arsenal still struggling in mediocrity, there’s little chance the forward will secure a major honour with the Gunners so this move would make lots of sense for the attacker.