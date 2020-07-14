Video: Arsenal striker Aubameyang trolled at petrol station over defeat to Tottenham

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was trolled by fans at a petrol station following his team’s 2-1 defeat to Tottenham in the North London Derby.

The Gabon international could not help the Gunners to victory against rivals Spurs, with Alexandre Lacazette opening the scoring before goals from Son Heung-min and Toby Alderweireld turned things around for Jose Mourinho’s side…

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there were no fans present at the game, but Aubameyang still couldn’t avoid being mocked by Tottenham supporters as he encountered some later on.

Arsenal take on Premier League champions Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium in their next game.