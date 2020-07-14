Arsenal misfit Matteo Guendouzi could be a decent signing for the likes of Liverpool or Manchester City, according to pundit Stan Collymore.

Writing in his column for the Sunday People, the former Reds ace talked up a possible move for Guendouzi to join his old club, saying the Frenchman is good enough for Jurgen Klopp’s side, despite his struggles at Arsenal.

Guendouzi is currently out of favour at the Emirates Stadium, with Arteta unhappy with his attitude and seeking to replace him with the signing of Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey.

Arsenal could do with making a change in midfield as things just haven’t really worked out for Guendouzi in north London, but he did initially show a lot of promise when he first joined.

The 21-year-old may still have a fine career ahead of him under the right manager, and Klopp has tended to improve most of the players he’s worked with.

Discussing the possibility, Collymore said: “Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp might feel he’s not good enough for Manchester City or Liverpool, but I’d be inclined to disagree, because being around good players he could thrive.

“I’m not saying he’d get into either’s first XI now. But he could play for either club, the talent is that obvious.”

Liverpool have just won the Premier League title and don’t seem in obvious need of strengthening in any department in particular, but Guendouzi could be a smart signing if Arsenal are willing to get rid of him for reasonable money this summer.