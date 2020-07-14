(Photos) Barcelona unveil classy new home kit for 2020/21 season

Barcelona have unveiled their new home kit for the 2020/21 season with pictures of star players Antoine Griezmann, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets and Sergi Roberto posing in it.

The Catalan giants will be wearing this shirt next season, with the club reverting back to their traditional stripes after a season with an unusual chequered design…

There’s also a touch of the yellow on this strip, reminiscent to the iconic shirt they wore during one of their best seasons under Pep Guardiola in 2010/11.

Barca won La Liga and the Champions League that year, beating Manchester United 3-1 with a classic performance in the final at Wembley.