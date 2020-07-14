Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu has confirmed that the club recently held talks over a possible transfer deal for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

The Catalan giants could do with a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez up front, with Martinez showing himself to be a superb talent with his performances at the San Siro this season.

It has recently been claimed that Barcelona are targeting Martinez, with Mundo Deportivo reporting that they were prepared to meet his buy-out clause of €111million (£100m).

Bartomeu has now spoken out on the links with the Argentine forward, confirming that recent negotiations took place, though they are currently on hold as the club enters a phase of ‘analysis’.

Speaking to TV3, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo, Bartomeu said: “In the case of Lautaro the negotiation is stopped right now, we spoke with Inter a few weeks ago. We are in a phase of analysis.”

Barca fans will no doubt be hoping the club can get this deal done, as it’s not been the best of seasons at the Nou Camp and a top signing like this is surely needed to get Quique Setien’s side back to their best next term.