Barcelona president Bartomeu offers update on Lionel Messi’s contract situation

According to the Evening Standard, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has insisted to TV3 that he’s ‘sure’ that Lionel Messi will sign a new contract with the club.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s contract expires in the summer of 2021, with the Standard pointing to recent reports from Cadena SER that the Argentine superstar was ready to leave the Blaugrana.

Bartomeu, who has been at the helm for some difficult years for the club now, has reiterated that he’s ‘sure’ Messi will renew his contract, adding that he has ‘no doubt’ that the forward will extend his stay.

The Standard add that the all-time great isn’t happy with how the club’s been run recently, with Messi keen on waiting to see who wins next summer’s presidential elections before committing to a new deal.

Here’s what Bartomeu had to say on Messi’s future:

“Leo Messi fits in with what Barca want to do in the next few years,”

“His contract ends in June next year and he’s in peak form to be able to play for two or three more years. I’m sure he will renew. I have no doubt that he will continue.”

Bartomeu also played down rumours of a bad relationship with the forward:

“Our relationship is fluid and he is not angry.”

“What happened with the wage reduction is that some people at the club talked too much, but they aren’t here any more.”

Messi has continued to be unstoppable this season, with a remarkable return of 27 goals and 25 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions.

The 33-year-old is certainly still capable of excelling at the top level for a few more years, Barcelona will be hoping that these all come at the Camp Nou.