According to French outlet RMC Sport, Ligue 2 outfit Sochaux are in the process of seeing their first offer for defensive talent Willy Kambwala rejected.

RMC Sport claim that United’s proposal was worth less than €1m, with Sochaux unwilling to even entertain talks unless the Red Devils double their offer for the 15-year-old.

It’s added that the France Under-16s international is aware of interest from the Premier League giants, but he’s not keen on going against the club that have developed him to force through a move.

Kambwala has two years remaining on his youth contract, with Sochaux willing to negotiate a professional deal with the ace once the transfer window closes – should a team not meet their demands.

The youngster can also operate in defensive midfield, with the ace comfortable with the ball for a defensive-minded player – this is something that is bound to attract top clubs.

As I’ve mentioned before on Kambwala, whilst a move to an elite club may be difficult to turn down, the ace should remember that he’s not too far off first-team football at Sochaux if he remains.