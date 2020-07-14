Chelsea are reportedly eyeing up more ambitious transfer targets after their strong start to the summer.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Blues are now lining up a potential deal for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, as well as continuing to chase Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell.

This follows Oblak also being linked with Chelsea by Spanish outlet Don Balon, who similarly claimed that the west London giants could try to get his price tag down by offering struggling goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in exchange.

Don Balon claim Chelsea would likely offer around £90m plus Kepa for Oblak, and that could certainly be a fine piece of business for the club to land one of the finest players in the world in his position.

As noted by the Mirror, Oblak’s release clause at Atletico is around £120m, so CFC would do well to get him for less than that.

Chilwell, meanwhile, has previously also been linked with Chelsea by the Guardian, who reported he could cost around £60m to sign from Leicester.

If Chelsea can land both Oblak and Chilwell for a combined £150m, adding to the £83m the Mirror claim they’ve already spent on Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, it could take the club’s spending to a whopping £233m this summer.

That would show the Blues’ serious ambition to close the gap on the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City next season and mount more of a title challenge than they ever really managed this term.

Defence has been a real problem area for Frank Lampard’s side of late, with his team conceding 49 Premier League goals in total already, including eight over their last four games.

With Werner and Ziyech already in to strengthen Chelsea’s attack, it makes sense that the club could now invest huge amounts to bring in Oblak and Chilwell to help them improve at the other end of the pitch.