Chelsea transfer news: £233million spending spree, boost over £90m attacker pursuit

The latest Chelsea transfer gossip is here in one place for you, Blues fans…

First up, there’s news of some big spending ahead as Chelsea are supposedly chasing a new goalkeeper and want one of the very finest in the world in that position.

A report is strongly linking the west London giants with Atletico Madrid shot-stopper Jan Oblak, who could move to Stamford Bridge in a swap deal involving Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Slovenia international has been a hugely important player for Atletico in recent times and could be an important upgrade in a problem position for Chelsea.

Still, the deal could cost £90million or more, as well as Kepa moving in the opposite direction.

On top of that, the same report claims Chelsea are also planning a move for the £60m-rated Ben Chilwell.

The England international has impressed at Leicester City and would also surely be an improvement on CFC’s current options in that area as both Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri have struggled and been linked with exits.

If those two come in next for Chelsea, with the signings of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech already done, that would take the club’s spending to a whopping £233m this summer.

Finally, there could also be good news on Kai Havertz as the Bayer Leverkusen star is linked again with Chelsea.

On top of that, despite Frank Lampard’s side struggling and possibly facing missing out on Champions League football, it seems the Germany international could be ready to join them anyway.

Havertz is believed to be attracted to a long-term project, even if it means a season out of Europe’s top club competition.