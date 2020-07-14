Menu

Video: Clive Tyldesley makes extraordinary statement slamming ITV’s decision to replace him

Beloved commentator Clive Tyldesley has released a video statement in response to the news that ITV have replaced him as their number one commentator.

Sam Matterface will now be ahead of Tyldesley in terms of commentating on the biggest games, and Tyldesley admits he doesn’t understand the decision…

Tyldesley has had some truly iconic moments in the commentary box, and he doesn’t hold back here as he expresses his disappointment with ITV’s surprise decision.

He’s not the only one who seems unhappy, with many people reacting on Twitter to slam the decision as well…

