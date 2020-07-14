Video: Clive Tyldesley makes extraordinary statement slamming ITV’s decision to replace him

Beloved commentator Clive Tyldesley has released a video statement in response to the news that ITV have replaced him as their number one commentator.

Sam Matterface will now be ahead of Tyldesley in terms of commentating on the biggest games, and Tyldesley admits he doesn’t understand the decision…

ITV have replaced me as their main football commentator… pic.twitter.com/S8UOjvwEck — Clive Tyldesley (@CliveTyldesley) July 14, 2020

Tyldesley has had some truly iconic moments in the commentary box, and he doesn’t hold back here as he expresses his disappointment with ITV’s surprise decision.

He’s not the only one who seems unhappy, with many people reacting on Twitter to slam the decision as well…

Imagine replacing Clive Tyldesley. FFS https://t.co/nDOkoDJV9U — Connor Armstrong (@ConnorArmstrong) July 14, 2020

This is sad to hear – Clive's superb at what does and a lovely guy. He hasn't 'stepped down' as reported in some places. https://t.co/cENFMZGcrf — Daniel Taylor (@DTathletic) July 14, 2020

Clive is baffled, angry and upset, and rightly so. One of the best commentators this country has ever produced, still at the top of his game and still up for doing what he does. ITV – you’ve made a ridiculous mistake. https://t.co/nONmJwU7jv — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) July 14, 2020

"I love this job – and it's gone." Very sad https://t.co/iFSDu6uoHi — Paul Brown (@pbsportswriter) July 14, 2020

ITV have demoted Clive Tyldesley for Sam Matterface without even telling him why and you can see he's genuinely upset about it. Shocking decision IMO. https://t.co/xY6zzUMcv5 — Elliot Hackney (@ElliotHackney) July 14, 2020