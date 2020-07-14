Video: Ferland Mendy scores stunning solo goal from tight angle in Real Madrid win over Granada

Real Madrid star Ferland Mendy scored a stunning solo goal to open the scoring for his club in their 2-1 win over Granada last night.

Los Blancos are closing in on the La Liga title after this result, but Mendy’s goal was a special enough moment on its own, with the left-back breaking forward with great pace and skill before smashing the ball home from the tightest of angles…

Amazing Goal Of Ferland Mendy?Vs. Granada | Real Madrid Vs. Granada Liga BBVA@ferland_mendy #RealMadridGranada pic.twitter.com/UpRnP7X4t3 — TheBestOfPES (@TheBestOfPES10) July 14, 2020

The touch from Mendy to get around his defender was sublime, and the finish was also a thing of beauty as it combined power and accuracy that would make Roberto Carlos proud.

Real later scored a second through Karim Benzema and held on for another important three points, with full highlights below…