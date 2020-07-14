Menu

Video: Ferland Mendy scores stunning solo goal from tight angle in Real Madrid win over Granada

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

Real Madrid star Ferland Mendy scored a stunning solo goal to open the scoring for his club in their 2-1 win over Granada last night.

Los Blancos are closing in on the La Liga title after this result, but Mendy’s goal was a special enough moment on its own, with the left-back breaking forward with great pace and skill before smashing the ball home from the tightest of angles…

The touch from Mendy to get around his defender was sublime, and the finish was also a thing of beauty as it combined power and accuracy that would make Roberto Carlos proud.

Real later scored a second through Karim Benzema and held on for another important three points, with full highlights below…

