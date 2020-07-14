According to Tuesday’s edition of Spanish publication Sport, Barcelona are open to loaning out injury-prone Samuel Umtiti, which will allow them to sign a top quality centre-back this summer.

Sport report that Italian giants Napoli, Lazio, Roma and Torino are all keen on taking the World Cup winner on a season-long loan.

A move to Serie A could be ideal for Umtiti, Italy’s top-flight has always been a strong defensive league, which should help the 26-year-old to rediscover the fine ability he showed before injury troubles hit.

The centre-back was recently sidelined once again after continued injury problems over the last two seasons, this led to a heartbreaking social media message from the France international.

Umtiti has made just 14 starts this season, the ace was beginning to reestablish himself as a key player under Quique Setien before another injury set the ace back.

A loan could be an ideal move for all parties; Barcelona can free up funds to sign a high-profile centre-back this summer, Umtiti would have the chance to reignite himself and Italian clubs could land a solid option for a season for a moderate fee.

With Gerard Pique 33 years old now, the academy graduate is coming towards the end of his illustrious career, so 26-year-old Umtiti could have the chance to play a key role again in the not so distant future.