(Photo) Gareth Bale spotted messing about on the Real Madrid bench again, Zinedine Zidane responds…

Real Madrid CF
Gareth Bale has once again been spotted messing about on the Real Madrid bench in the club’s win over Granada.

The Welshman can be seen in the photo below playing with some kind of tube, using it as a telescope…

This follows Bale appearing to cover up his eyes with his face mask and have a little sleep during a recent Real Madrid game, while he also grinned when manager Zinedine Zidane neglected to bring him on as a sub in one match.

Zidane has responded to these pictures, however, and, as quoted by the Metro, insists he has no complaints about the player.

“I have no complaints about Bale, absolutely none,” the Frenchman said.

“We are all in this together and thinking about winning the remaining matches to win La Liga.”

