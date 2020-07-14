Video: Inter Milan goalkeeper Samir Handanovic makes awful blunder to hand easy goal to Torino striker Andrea Belotti

Inter Milan goalkeeper Samir Handanovic committed an absolute howler last night to allow Andrea Belotti to score for Torino.

Watch below as Handanovic comes for the corner kick and pretty much just drops it right by Belotti, who is presented with the easiest of finishes from close range…

This is not a video Handanovic will want to watch back again, with the Slovenia international normally such a reliable shot-stopper for Inter.

Inter came from behind to win this game, however, thanks to goals from Ashley Young, Diego Godin and Lautaro Martinez.