Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was clearly not too impressed with the decision that went Manchester City’s way yesterday.

The Sky Blues were given a big boost as their potential ban from the Champions League was overturned by CAS, despite allegations over breaching of UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations…

? 'I don't wish anybody anything bad… I don't think it was a good day for football yesterday!' ? Klopp's not too impressed with @ManCity's CAS decision… pic.twitter.com/O1NQ38SJIs — SPORF (@Sporf) July 14, 2020

Klopp insists he has no malicious feelings towards City, but was clearly not too impressed with the verdict as he expressed his concerns about FFP.

Liverpool and City have had a big rivalry in recent years and many Reds fans will no doubt have been hoping for the club to miss out on European football as it would surely have plunged the future of manager Pep Guardiola and some of their best players into real doubt.