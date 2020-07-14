Liverpool invite Adebayo Akinfenwa to Premier League title parade after chat with Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool have invited Adebayo Akinfenwa to their Premier League title parade following the Wycombe striker’s chat with Jurgen Klopp last night.

The 38-year-old celebrated promotion with Wycombe after they beat Oxford United in the League One playoff final to secure Championship football for the club next season.

Akinfenwa is one of football’s biggest characters, in more ways than one, and is also a known Reds supporter, so was delighted to hear from Klopp with a voice message after yesterday’s game.

Liverpool recently won the Premier League title after a thirty-year wait, and will no doubt want to celebrate in a big way as soon as possible.

Akinfenwa is now set to be involved, as per quotes from Klopp on the club’s official site, with the German tactician saying: “When it’s possible, in the future one day. I don’t know when exactly but he is invited for the parade, 100 per cent!

“I saw, before the video, when he was sitting in the team meeting in a Liverpool kit which I thought was really funny! I watched the game last night [and] yes, he responded – he sent a video back. It’s private [what he said], at least a few things in life should stay private.

“It was nice, he was obviously really happy.”

Are u crazyyyyyyy the man, the myth, the legend sent me a Watsapp. Today can’t get any better. Thank you Klopp #YNWA #Beast20 #BeastMode we did it #champHereWeCome ????? pic.twitter.com/9RgiKZkYt2 — daRealAAkinfenwa (@daRealAkinfenwa) July 13, 2020

Above is the video of Akinfenwa receiving Klopp’s message and clearly getting quite emotional.

Responding to Liverpool’s invitation, Akinfenwa once again sounded like he was on cloud nine with the attention he’d received from his favourite club…