Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer deal for Espanyol defender Leandro Cabrera to replace Dejan Lovren as he looks set to be sold.

The Reds could do with making some changes at the back, and Cabrera looks a solid option to come in as a squad player at Anfield.

While the 29-year-old is clearly not the best defender in the world by any means, he has shown he can be solid and reliable and could surely do a job on occasion when needed.

Liverpool don’t necessarily need to make any signings to add to their starting XI this summer, having just run away with the Premier League title in some style.

However, the Merseyside giants lack depth in some areas, especially considering the poor injury records of both Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

With Lovren not at his best for some time now and surely set to leave, Cabrera could be ideal to come in as cover for the Croatian.

LFC fans will no doubt hope some bigger names can come in too, but for the time being this looks a sensible potential move for the club.

It has been suggested by Mundo Deportivo that Cabrera could even just join on loan, making him a low-cost and low-risk short-term option for Liverpool.